All-Male Advisory Group To Support Canada's National Women's Teams Despite Hockey Canada's Own Commitments

“We are excited and grateful that Steve, Doug, Brad, Shane and Bruce will serve on the National Teams Advisory Group and will bring their experience at the NHL and international levels to all aspects of Hockey Canada’s hockey operations,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations. “All five have extensive knowledge of the game, incredible hockey résumés and leadership abilities, and their winning pedigrees will greatly benefit our national teams as we continue to find ways to improve and strive for excellence on the international stage.”