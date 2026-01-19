Best Performers From The 2026 U-18 Women's World Championships

Jane Daley was the tournament's MVP and leading scorer notching 17 points in six games. Daley's 12 goals broke the all-time single season tournament record, and her 17 points are second most ever trailing only Amanda Kessel's 2009 performance. Daley demonstrated her elite skating and creativity throughout the tournament including scoring three straight hat tricks to open the tournament. Daley, who is committed to play for Ohio State, is still eligible to return for the 2027 U-18 tournament as well. USA's standout performances didn't end with Daley however. Captain Maggie Averill was named the tournament's Best Defender, and she was a force on both sides of the puck. Averill's 14 points were the second most ever scored by a defender at the U-18 World Championships. Averill is set to play at Princeton next season. Emily Pohl had a breakout tournament. It seems the ability to elevate your game and produce wearing a USA jersey lives on in the Pohl last name, as the Wisconsin commit was one of USA's most consistent threats.