Best Performers From The 2026 U-18 Women's World Championships

USA came home with gold at the 2026 IIHF U-18 women's World Championships shutting out Canada 2-0 in the gold medal final.
The American roster dominated the tournament outscoring their opponents 56-2.
Jane Daley was the tournament's MVP and leading scorer notching 17 points in six games. Daley's 12 goals broke the all-time single season tournament record, and her 17 points are second most ever trailing only Amanda Kessel's 2009 performance. Daley demonstrated her elite skating and creativity throughout the tournament including scoring three straight hat tricks to open the tournament. Daley, who is committed to play for Ohio State, is still eligible to return for the 2027 U-18 tournament as well. USA's standout performances didn't end with Daley however. Captain Maggie Averill was named the tournament's Best Defender, and she was a force on both sides of the puck. Averill's 14 points were the second most ever scored by a defender at the U-18 World Championships. Averill is set to play at Princeton next season. Emily Pohl had a breakout tournament. It seems the ability to elevate your game and produce wearing a USA jersey lives on in the Pohl last name, as the Wisconsin commit was one of USA's most consistent threats.
Canada will never be satisfied with silver, but there were silver linings in Canada's roster for their performances at this tournament, and their potential in Canada's national program. Megan Mossey continues to elevate her status in the game to not only a player who is dominant on the U-18 level, but to a player who is showing distinct potential to be a player for Canada's senior national team. Mossey was named a tournament All-Star. Up front, Adrianna Milani scored as expected showing her electric skill set and shot. Canada's best player in the tournament however, may have been Sofia Ismael. Her 15 point performance tied her for the second most all-time among Canadians at the tournament with Jessica Campbell, and one above Marie-Philip Poulin's top total. The way she played however, shows that Ismael is more than just a point producer.
Sweden and Czechia are nations on the rise in women's hockey. As much development as their senior national teams have experienced, its the consistency their nations are experiencing in producing new waves of talent year after year. Czechia won bronze on the strength of that depth. While NCAA committed players like Tereza Gildainová flashed their skill in the tournament, there were other Czech players who stepped forward to show that more talent is on the way. Perhaps the best testament to this Czech team is that you could point to several players who equally contributed to the program's success.
Sweden fell one goal short of bronze, but there's perhaps a little more individual excitement for their next way. Tilde Grillfors was a standout up front for Sweden, as was big 2010 born forward Moa Stridh. Sweden's forward group has a lot to look forward to, and on their blueline, Ebba Westerlind continues to show she's a burgeoning star for Sweden.
While Switzerland didn't challenge for a medal, a trio of players on their roster look like they'll be contributors for their senior national team soon. If it weren't for the talent of Mossey and Averill, Swiss defender Laure Meriguet was worthy of all-tournament recognition. She led all players in time on ice averaging more than 27 minutes per night. Meriguet will become an Olympian next month with Switzerland. Had the Olympic happened even six months later, it's hard to believe U-18 captain Norina Muller would not have cracked their lineup. She has continued her rise improving all season, and was clutch for the Swiss in their win over Hungary to avoid relegation play. Named the tournament's Best Goaltender, Norina Schrupkowski certainly earned that moniker for Switzerland. She faced a lot of rubber, and gave Switzerland their best possible chance to compete posting a .937 save percentage.
From the upstart Hungarian squad that maintained their spot in the top division by handing Finland their first ever relegation in history for any team at any level, Reka Hiezl was the star. She's playing at Shattuck St. Mary's this season, and was part of a competitive Hungarian team that was more than a one-trick roster.
While Finland had players who stood out on their roster, the nation was outplayed in every game. There remains potential in this Finnish group who will next year be fighting to regain Finland's spot among the world's best women's hockey nations from the Division 1A tournament.
Finally, Nela Lopusanova tied Kendall Coyne Schofield for the tournament's all-time scoring total, and also tied the all-time goals mark. Lopusanova has been nothing short of miraculous at the U-18 World Championships from her famed "Michigan" as a 14-year-old, to record breaking totals now in her final event. Headed to Wisconsin next season, Slovakia will greatly miss the player who has elevated her nation's play and status on the ice exponentially over the last four years.