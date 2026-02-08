Breaking Down Canada's Opening Women's Hockey Win At The 2026 Olympic

Canada opened the 2026 Olympics with a 4-0 win over Switzerland. While they got the win, there remains some questions about their play, and work to do in preparation for the toughest tests of the tournament ahead.
It took Canada more than 27 minutes to get their first goal of the tournament. It was the longest stretch without a goal to open an Olympic women's hockey tournament in Canadian history.
Any time those types of historic marks are hit, warning bells sound.
Considering it came against Switzerland, picked before the tournament to finish at the bottom of Group A, and a Swiss team without their starting goaltender Andrea Brandli who has been isolating due to a positive Norovirus test, the lack of offense was a harbinger of work case fears for Canadians.
Canada fired 55 shots on goal, but didn't capitalize on many. Canada's postponed opener was certainly a factor as the Canadians got better as the game went on.
Dynamic teams are often dangerous off the rush and in transition. Canada was dangerous in neither situations. Canada's entries were almost always followed by static feet, or a turn stopping their momentum to look for a trailer entering the zone. It allowed the Swiss to keep tighter gaps and find coverage on the backcheck. Canada kept the ice on their rush and transition attempts compact, which could be a byproduct of their speed deficits. Canada has dynamic forwards including Daryl Watts and Sarah Fillier, but they were unable to gain scoring chances in these situations, often because Canada did not employ a midline drive to push back defenders and create an immediate net front presence.
Without being able to create off the rush or in transition, Canada relied on set plays off face-off wins, and their power play opportunities. Natalie Spooner banged home an opportunity on the power play to open the scoring midway through the game, and Sarah Fillier added Canada's second goal of the game corralling a shot off the back wall and finding the open cage before Saskia Maurer could get across the net. Julia Gosling got Canada's third goal of the game, again on the power play, on a net front tip in the third. Facing USA, Canada will need their power play to be effective, and the opportunity to sharpen their attack with the player advantage and find success was welcomed against the Swiss.
Canada's blueline was a point of concern heading into this tournament and there were certainly moments where thier defensive group had noticeable lapses. While Switzerland struggled to put pucks on net, they had grade A scoring chances, particularly in the second frame. Those includes two-on-one opportunities, semi-breakaways, and a memorable rush from Alina Muller that left many Canadians standing flat footed, including defender Sophie Jaques who was making her Olympic debut. Canada looked lackadaisical on their back pressure, and at times, the defensive decisions of when to join the play left gaps in their own coverage resulting in those odd player opportunities in the opposite direction.
Switzerland blocked 30 shots in the game. At times it looked like Canada was overthinking their offensive zone possession time allowing shooting lanes to close, or looking for one too many pass when lanes existed. After breaking the team's preparation plans with their postponed game against Finland, Canada didn't find their rhythm immediately in game one. They improved as the game went on and played their best period to close out the game. Canada will have another chance against Czechia before they face USA and Finland to close out their round robin action.
The line of Daryl Watts, Sarah Fillier, and Sarah Nurse were clearly Canada's best players in the game. Watts and Fillier each finished with a goal and an assist, and they will be the key duo for Canada against stronger teams in the tournament. Veteran Natalie Spooner had moments, as did captain Marie-Philip Poulin, showing the best may still be to come for Canada's veterans. If there was a weakness for Canada it was on their blueline, although Renata Fast had moments when she transported the puck and jumped into the play where she showed flashes of her typical dominance, and Claire Thompson ended her game with a pair of assists. While it was a slow start, Canada got better shift by shift.
Canada faces Czechia next on Monday.