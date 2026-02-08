Breaking Down Canada's Opening Women's Hockey Win At The 2026 Olympic

The line of Daryl Watts, Sarah Fillier, and Sarah Nurse were clearly Canada's best players in the game. Watts and Fillier each finished with a goal and an assist, and they will be the key duo for Canada against stronger teams in the tournament. Veteran Natalie Spooner had moments, as did captain Marie-Philip Poulin, showing the best may still be to come for Canada's veterans. If there was a weakness for Canada it was on their blueline, although Renata Fast had moments when she transported the puck and jumped into the play where she showed flashes of her typical dominance, and Claire Thompson ended her game with a pair of assists. While it was a slow start, Canada got better shift by shift.