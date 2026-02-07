Canada's Power Play Key To Opening Win Over Switzerland

Canada scored three power play goals against Switzerland in a 4-0 opening win at the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament.
It wasn't the dominant opening performance Canada expected, but they managed to ride a red hot power play to earn a win in their 2026 Olympic women's hockey opener.
Switzerland held Canada off the board longer than any team in Olympic history in a tournament opener for the Canadians. It took Canada until the 27th minute of the game to get their first of three in their 3-0 victory.
On a second period power play, veteran Natalie Spooner finished an opportunity banging home a rebound with Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier picking up assists.
Entering the third period up only 1-0, back-to-back penalties to Swiss forward Ivana Wey proved costly. Switzerland killed Canada's first opportunity, but they couldn't kill the second. Moving the puck to Renata Fast at the point off an offensive zone face-off, Fast put a shot wide of the net that bounced out front to a waiting Sarah Fillier who put a shot into the wide open cage before Swiss netminder Saskia Maurer could get across her crease.
Maurer was spectacular for Switzerland despite entering the tournament as Switzerland's clear backup behind Andrea Brandli. Brandli however, tested positive for Norovirus at the event causing her to miss the opening two games of the tournament, saving Switzerland's starter later in the event.
On another Canadian power play, Julia Gosling got a tip in the slot off an Erin Ambrose point shot that froze Maurer and gave Canada a 3-0 lead.
Late in the third, Canada got their first even strength goal of the game. Sarah Nurse carried the puck up the wall and across the ice dishing to Daryl Watts. Watts walk the puck to the slot before beating Maurer glove side for her first career Olympic goal extending Canada's lead to 4-1.
Maurer made 51 saves in the loss.
Canada faces Czechia Monday, while Switzerland will face the United States the same day.