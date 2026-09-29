Breaking Down Canada's National Team Invites: Who's In, Who's Out, And How Many New Faces Will Make The Roster

Up front, Kristin O'Neill is one to watch who will be in a fight for her roster spot after struggling in the PWHL the last three years. She's been good internationally for Canada, but there are others who might have more upside at this point that haven't had a chance to show their readiness and impact. It will be interesting to follow if Emily Clark's struggles from last season cost her a spot, although her play still appears at the national team level by every metric outside production.