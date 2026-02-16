Canada Edges Switzerland, Will Face USA For Gold

Canada and USA will once again play for the Olympic women's hockey gold medal after they defeated Switzerland in the semifinals to advance with their rivals waiting.
USA punched their own ticket to the Olympic women's hockey gold medal game beating Sweden early on Monday. All that was left to secure another edition of the best rivalry in sports was for Canada to defeat Switzerland in their own semifinal.
With their tournament on the line, captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice to lead Canada to a 2-1 win over Switzerland, setting up a gold medal game against the United States.
After a scoreless first period, Poulin broke the deadlock only 1:49 into the second period. She took the puck near the blueline and fired a bouncing shot that evaded Swiss netminder Andrea Brandli who was spectacular again for her nation facing 46 shots.
Nearing the midway point of the game, Daryl Watts scooped up a puck in the corner walking to the front of the net. Her initial shot was stopped by Brandli, but Poulin was there to bury the rebound. Canada carried their 2-0 lead into the third.
In the third however, Switzerland started to press. With the puck on Claire Thompson's stick below Canada's goal line, Alina Muller forechecked hard and muscled Thompson off the puck. Muller then found a wide open Rahel Enzler out front who beat Ann-Renee Desbiens to make it 2-1 and give life to the Swiss.
Canada however, would hold on for the narrow win to set up their gold medal rematch against USA.