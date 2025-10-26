Canada Entering Final Training Block Ahead Of PWHL Season And Rivalry Series

Hockey Canada's 30 hopefuls vying for a roster spot with Canada's Olympic team will come together for a final two-week training block this week in Montreal at the Verdun Auditorium. It's the final block ahead of the Rivalry Series, and PWHL season, meaning it's the last extended time Canada's national team will train together ahead of the 2026 Olympic break.

Looking At Canada's Roster Hopefuls

A trio of Canadian national team hopefuls have been in regular competition already this season with Minnesota-Duluth's Caitlin Kraemer and Eve Gascon, and Minnesota's Chloe Primerano competing in the NCAA.

Kraemer currently sits among national scoring leaders for Minnesota-Duluth, while Gascon is off to an equally dominant start in net for the Bulldogs. Primerano's offense hasn't hit the same marks it did last season, yet, but she's continued to add to the physical component of her game, which last week landed the defensive star a one-game suspension during a post-game altercation with Ohio State.

Canada's Pros Ready For Puck Drop

The remainder of Hockey Canada's prospective roster are set to join the PWHL following the November Rivalry Series dates. Their join their respective teams 2-3 days after the opening of PWHL training camps which are set to begin November 7. USA hosts Canada for a pair of Rivalry Series games on November 6 and November 8 in Cleveland and Buffalo respectively.

Only defender Nicole Gosling, a Clarkson grad, is slated to become a PWHL rookie this season while the remainder of Canada's roster are heading back to the league as second or third year PWHL players.

Canada's training roster also includes a group of players who were not included in Canada's silver medal winning team at the 2025 World Championships in Czechia. Among those players are Gosling (Montreal Victoire), Kati Tabin (Montreal Victoire), Kayle Osborne (New York Sirens), and Hannah Miller (PWHL Vancouver) who was initially named to Team Canada before the IIHF deemed her ineligible.

The remainder of Canada's roster, aside from Kraemer, are returnees from 2025.

Rivalry Series Will Have Renewed Fire

Last year interest in the Rivalry Series clearly waned with fans displeased with the added impact to the PWHL schedule. This year, the now four-game series will take on new meaning as each player competing will be fighting for a roster spot at the Olympics. On both sides of the border, rosters are far from set and a large group of players remain on the bubble.

For Canada, this group will include players like Tabin, Sophie Jaques, Primerano, Gosling, and Micah Zandee-Hart on the back end. Up front, Julia Gosling, Kristin O'Neill, Kraemer, and even Danielle Serdachny will find themselves competing for roster spots.

For Team USA, the list of players vying for final spots is even longer, and perhaps less clear, which should give the Rivalry Series a renewed competitive boost this season.

Canada will host the final leg of the Rivalry Series December 10 and 13 in Edmonton, Alberta.