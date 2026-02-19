Canada Saved Their Best For Last, But It Ended In Devastating Fashion

Canada faced disappointing loss after disappointing loss to the Americans over the last 12 months. In Milan, it looked as though Canada's veterans were set to pull out one final victory before the national team roster was dissolved and a new generation of Canadians ushered in. Canada took a lead early on a shorthanded goal by Kristin O'Neill, one they held until 2:04 remaining in the game. Hilary Knight tied the game late for USA, and then Megan Keller scored the overtime winner for USA.