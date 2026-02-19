Canada Saved Their Best For Last, But It Ended In Devastating Fashion

Team Canada were the heavy underdogs heading into the 2026 Olympic Games. They saved the best performance of their 2025-26 season for the gold medal game, but fell just short as Megan Keller scored the overtime golden goal for USA.
Canada faced disappointing loss after disappointing loss to the Americans over the last 12 months. In Milan, it looked as though Canada's veterans were set to pull out one final victory before the national team roster was dissolved and a new generation of Canadians ushered in. Canada took a lead early on a shorthanded goal by Kristin O'Neill, one they held until 2:04 remaining in the game. Hilary Knight tied the game late for USA, and then Megan Keller scored the overtime winner for USA.
O'Neill had spectacular moments for Canada playing a limited role, while Canadian veteran Laura Stacey had her best game of the tournament dominating on both sides of the puck. Marie-Philip Poulin was strong for Canada as well, as were young stars Daryl Watts and Sarah Fillier who both looked dangerous in the gold medal game.
Canada's veteran line of Emily Clark, Blayre Turnbull, and Stacey were the team's best in the gold medal game, showing the veteran group could still compete.
In the end however, USA, the heavy favorite, took gold.
If you saw the emotion of Marie-Philip Poulin following the gold medal game, it's hard to believe the Canadian legend won't continue her career internationally, including perhaps a swan song performance in France for the 2030 Olympics.
Poulin missed two games in the 2026 Olympics with a knee injury, but was crucial for Canada in the semifinals scoring both goals for Canada against the Swiss in their 2-1 win.
Poulin moved into first all-time for Canada in both goals and assists at the Olympic Games. Captain Clutch remains the best player in the world, and shows no sign of slowing down.
For long time Canadian fans, the 2026 Olympics will mark the end of an era, and the end of the Olympic careers for many members of Team Canada. Heading to 2030, Brianne Jenner, Jocelyn Larocque, Natalie Spooner, Marie-Philip Poulin, Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Blayre Turnbull, Sarah Nurse, Laura Stacey, and Emerance Maschmeyer will all be 35 or older.
Many members of Canada, like Sarah Fillier and Daryl Watts will be back, but much of Canada's roster will be turned over with new talent infused. Canada's other young players including Sophie Jaques, Julia Gosling, O'Neill, and Jennifer Gardiner should all be back, and in bigger roles come 2030.
Canada's blueline will likely be the position seeing the largest overhaul as the team struggled in their own zone throughout the tournament, and prior to in the Rivalry Series.
Canada has many talented young players coming through the ranks including Chloe Primerano, Caitlin Kraemer, Eve Gascon, and Nicole Gosling who were all in camp with Canada, as well as pros like Kendall Cooper, Abby Hustler, and Sarah Wozniewicz. At the NCAA level, Canada's star power is on the rise in young players like Issy Wunder, Sara Manness, Stryker Zablocki, Maxine Cimeroni, Jocelyn Amos, Kahlen Lamarche, Rhyah Stewart, Mackenzie Alexander, Danica Maynard, Emma Venusio, and others who will all be in the mix for Canada's next Olympic roster.