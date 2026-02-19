Megan Keller Scores The Golden Goal As USA Tops Canada In Overtime For Olympic Gold

Scoring to tie the game in the final minute, and then again in overtime, USA came from behind to beat Canada and capture the Olympic women's hockey gold medal.
Canada and the United States faced off yet again for women's hockey gold at the Winter Olympics. For 59 minutes it looked like Canada would retain their gold medal, but in the end, USA came from behind to win gold in overtime 2-1 with Megan Keller earning the golden goal.
After beating Canada in seven straight games leading up to the Olympics, including handing them their first ever shutout at the Olympics, the most lopsided loss in Olympic men's or women's hockey history, and scoring 10 goals against Canada for the first time ever, USA struggled to generate offense early.
In the opening period, Canada came out flying, applying more pressure and playing with more intensity than they have in any game against the United States this season. Canada outshot the United States 8-6 in the first period and outchanced them as well capitalizing off the momentum they gained from a pair of power play opportunities.
With Ella Shelton taking a late penalty in the first, it sent the United States to the player advantage to start the second period. Early in the second however, Laura Stacey grabbed the puck and turned up ice for Canada. It turned into a 2-on-1 where she found a streaking Kristin O'Neill who went to her backhand and beat Aerin Frankel to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
It was the first time in the 2026 Olympics that the United States had trailed in a game, and was only the second goal USA had allowed in the tournament.
As the second period went on, USA began to pressure, but Ann-Renee Desbiens continued to make key saves turning aside all 20 shots she faced through the first two periods.
In the third, Canada's veterans put together a gutsy performance with key blocks from players like Laura Stacey who continued to power Canada's efforts in this game. Stacey was dogged in her pursuit of the puck, defensive play, and effort to keep USA out of scoring position.
With time running out however, and the net empty at the American end, USA managed some magic. The puck came to Laila Edwards at the blueline who fired a shot toward the net where American captain Hilary Knight tipped it through Desbiens to tie the game at 1-1.
The goal put Hilary Knight into the all-time lead for Americans in both goals and points at the Olympic Games.
In overtime, Megan Keller took the puck into Canada's zone, undressed Canada's Claire Thompson and slid the puck under Desbiens to score the golden goal and give USA the victory.
It was USA's third ever Olympic women's hockey gold medal.