Caroline Harvey It The Top Prospect For 2026 PWHL Draft, And May Be The Top Player At The 2026 Olympics

Caroline Harvey has been the unquestioned top prospect for the 2026 PWHL Draft for years. She's done nothing but prove that assertion true at the 2026 Olympic hockey tournament.
Caroline Harvey is as close to being unequivocally deemed the best defender in the world as a player can get.
In fact, you could easily argue Harvey is the best player in the world right now. She's been the best player for the United States, and at the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament through the preliminary round.
The blueliner has seven points in four games to lead Team USA, and sit tied with Germany's Laura Kluge, who scored seven points of her own as a forward against weaker competition in Group B.
Harvey has danced through opponents using her edges and puck skills to change her approach, open shooting lanes, and deceive. Her skating is world class, and Harvey is also a physically imposing player who does not shy away from the dirty areas of the ice.
Against Canada, there was a shift were Harvey led the rush for USA, and after Canada transitioned the puck up ice, Harvey back checked through everyone to be the first to challenge Canada's puck carrier and end the rush before Canada had a chance to shoot.
It's the type of end-to-end dynamic impact Harvey has become known for.
With the puck on her stick, Harvey can explode into spaces and roll off checkers to find herself in prime scoring positions as she did against Canada collecting a goal and two assists versus Canada in their preliminary round 5-0 win.
At the NCAA level, Harvey has 17 goals and 56 points in only 26 games for Wisconsin this season.
Predicted to go first overall at the 2026 PWHL Draft, Harvey has done nothing but cement that position at the 2026 Olympic Games, and when she arrives in the PWHL, Harvey will immediately be a game changer for the team who selects her.