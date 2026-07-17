Could Hayley Wickenheiser Be Hockey Canada's Next Women's National Team General Manager?

Wickenheiser's player development and hockey operations experience from the NHL is what Hockey Canada has lacked. For years now, Hockey Canada has relied on the sheer volume of players coming through the ranks, and luck to receive highly skilled players. They've done a less than spectacular job of ushering in and developing younger players. Meanwhile, USA Hockey has leaned into developing young players, and identifying and integrating that talent sooner. The results were clear over the last year where Canada's aging roster was outclassed at every turn by their American counterparts.