Could Hayley Wickenheiser Be Hockey Canada's Next Women's National Team General Manager?
With Hayley Wickenheiser leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Team Canada's general manager vacancy, along with her connections to the search committee, the match for Wickenheiser to become the next GM for Canada's women's national team seems nearly perfect.
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