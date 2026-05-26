Hockey Canada Cuts Ties With Kingsbury And Ryan Ushering In New Era For Women's National Team
Gina Kingsbury and Troy Ryan are out as the leaders of Hockey Canada's women's national team the governing body has announced. Hockey Canada will immediately begin the search for a new GM.
Hockey Canada has announced that Gina Kingsbury and Troy Ryan will not return to the National Women's Program.
Kingsbury was Canada's general manager for the women's national team, while Ryan was head coach.
Hockey Canada said they "have mutually agreed that the pair will not return" and have put together a search committee to identify the next general manager for Canada's women's national team.
THe committee is chaired by Hockey Canada board member Gillian Apps, and includes Therese Brisson, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Misha Donskov, Scott Salmond, and Brad Treliving.
“Gina and Troy were instrumental to tremendous success with our women’s team in their respective roles and we are grateful for the time and effort that was given to Canada’s National Women’s Team,” said Salmond. “Moving forward, Hockey Canada is looking to bring in the best available candidate for the general manager position with the National Women’s Team who will focus on implementing the strategy and vision of the program heading into the 2026-27 season and our next quad.”
“Hockey Canada is extremely grateful for the commitment, passion and expertise that Gina and Troy displayed each time they represented Canada with our National Women’s Team,” said Katherine Henderson president and chief executive officer. “We cannot thank them both enough for providing world-class treatment to our women’s hockey program and exemplifying what it means to be a leader on the international stage.”
The decision comes after a disappointing season for Canada's national team that saw them lose every game they played at the World Championships, Rivalry Series, and Olympics to the United States. Canada had never been swept at the Rivalry Series in program history, and were outscored 24-7. It included the first time Canada has ever allowed 10 goals in a game. Frustration grew over the year as fans and pundits saw Canada's struggles, and also saw management and coaching refuse to make changes, insert new players, or adapt.
The duo also had their dual roles between the PWHL with the Toronto Sceptres, and Hockey Canada, questioned as a direct or perceived conflict of interest in their use of resources, scouting, personal information, and player recruitment, as well as at one point, a perceived conflict of interest related to the hiring of staff that was reported to Hockey Canada.
Still, the pair leave Hockey Canada with a plethora of medals winning gold at the 2022 Olympics, and multiple World Championship gold medals. They guided Canada through some of the programs most successful seasons.
Canada however, stayed stagnant in their player pool and approach for too long, and the result is not simply USA passing Canada, but the American program has left Canada in the dust, and other nations are now beginning to close the gap as well.
New management will be tasked not only with building a roster, but setting a new direction and bringing in a new player pool to help put Canada back in contention against the United States.
Canada's committee with now look to hire a general manager, who then will be responsible for hiring the next head coach fro Team Canada, along with filling out a coaching staff, management, and support staff roles.
Kingsbury remains the general manager of the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres, while Ryan was recently hired as the dual coach and general manager of PWHL San Jose.