Czechia Announces U-18 Women's National Team For Upcoming World Championships

Czechia announced their roster for the upcoming U-18 women's IIHF World Championships slated for Sydney and Membertou, Nova Scotia. After a bronze medal in 2025 and a silver in 2024, Czechia will look to return to the podium again.

Up front Czechia has a group of NCAA committed returnees on their roster including Julie Jebousková who plays at Shattuck St. Mary's and is committed to play for Maine. Pittsburgh Pens Elite forward Adéla Pánková will play at the NCAA level for Northeastern, while Tereza Gildainová of Lovell Academy is committed to Cornell. Kateřina Pěnčíková is another NCAA commit headed to RIT. They'll be joined up front by returning forwards Lucie Šindelářová, Andrea Kantorová, Dana Březinová, and Ester Skálová-Rosenbaumová who have all taken strides in their development this season. 2011 born forward Adéla Křenková is one to watch as she's been a force in several boys' and women's leagues in Czechia this season, while 16-year-old Adéla Mynaříková is leading Czechia's women's league with 45 points in 14 games. Rounding out the forward group are Barbora Vaňková, Monika Antalíková, and Amálie Karásková.

RELATED: Canada Names U-18 National Team For World Championships

On the blueline Czechia brings a mix of players competing in North America and Europe. Returnee Ellen Jarabková will be one ot watch on the blueline, where she'll be joined by Šarlota Stýblová and Johanna Tischler who both play for Ontario Hockey Academy, along with Aneta Paroubková and Věra Šťástková who are also playing in Canada. Another returnee, Klára Šrámková has taken leaps and bounds offensively in Czechia's top U-15 boy's league this season scoring 13 points in 20 games already after recording only 4 assists in 19 games last year. Rounding out their blueline are Alena Luxemburgová who moved to Sweden to play this season, along with Karolína Bojdová and Hana Panešová.

Finally, Czechia's crease will be without any playing experience at the World Championships after Daniela Nováková who played all six games last season aged out. Anna Horáková is the likely starter as she was a member of Czechia's U-18 roster last year and has gained valuable experience playing in the EWHL and DEBL. If another goalie is going to claim that spot, it's 2010 born Lili Chmelařová who is trending up as one of Czechia's best goaltending prospects in recent memory. She's spent most of her season playing in Czechia's U-15 boys' league posting a .915 save percentage and three shutouts. Veronika Ortová rounds out Czechia's crease at the tournament.

Czechia opens their tournament January 10 against Finland.