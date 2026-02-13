Czechia Fails To Advance: Analyzing Their Tournament, And Plotting A Path Forward

There are clear reasons certain nations are climbing while others are falling in women's hockey. USA has surpassed Canada due to their added development efforts and streamlined system of identification at younger ages. Sweden has climbed beyond Czechia, and will likely soon surpass Finland whose girls and women's hockey system is in a death spiral, due to their structured plan focusing on building girls and women's hockey from the grassroots level to the pros. Most in North America believe their plan to vastly reduce the number of international players who can compete in the SDHL over the next few seasons will backfire and slow development by lowering the level of competition in Europe, but the nation is the only European team with a functioning system from top to bottom. Czechia added a key piece this year with the launch of their first ever all-girls league at the U-16 level. It will take time before those types of developments pay off, but the addition of girls hockey, girls skills camps, and funding for development for women in Czechia at all levels is a must. Czechia, like other nations who are currently stalled or moving in the wrong direction also lacks a team in any competitive league in Europe. Geographically, joining Germany's DFEL, or the EWHL would benefit those wanting to stay in Czechia, but needing better competition. It would provide another positive intermediary step for players.