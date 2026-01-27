Each Member Of USA's Women's Hockey Team Will Receive $200,000 For Olympic Appearance From Donor

According to the plan, players can receive two separate forms of financial support for each Olympics they appear in for Team USA. It includes $100,000 per Games, which will be paid 20 years after their Olympic performance or at 45 years of age, whichever comes sooner. This sum will be paid out to athletes in $25,000 increments over four years. Each athlete will also receive $100,000 per Games to be paid to chosen beneficiaries upon their death.