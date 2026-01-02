USA Names Olympic Women's Hockey Team

USA Hockey named their 2026 Olympic women's hockey roster ahead of the Milano Cortina Games.

There were few surprises for the American women's hockey roster, which will again be led by a mix of veterans like Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Megan Keller, along with NCAA standouts Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, and Laila Edwards.

"Our staff has spent the past few months evaluating our incredible player pool and while the depth of the group makes these decisions incredibly hard, we are so excited for this team to compete in Milan,” said Katie Million, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. “This team brings excitement, passion and pride, and will represent the United States proudly as they look to win gold come February.”

Up front, joining Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield are a group of PWHL players that includes Alex Capenter, Hannah Bilka, Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, Britta Curl-Salemme, Grace Zumwinkle, and Hayley Scamurra. Their NCAA forward group includes Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, Kirsten Simms, and Joy Dunne.

At the four-game Rivalry Series, USA's forward group outscored Canada 24-7 including a record setting 10 goal outburst in their third game of the series, the most ever scored by an American national team against Canada.



On the blueline, veterans Megan Keller and Lee Stecklein are joined by Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Cayla Barnes, Rory Guilday, and Haley Winn. Winn currently leads all PWHL players in time on ice this season alongside Megan Keller as one of those more dominant pairings in professional women's hockey.



In net, USA has not wavered from the trio they brought to Czechia for the 2025 World Championships in Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips, and Ava McNaughton. Frankel and Philips remain two of the best in the world and both played in last year's gold medal win for USA over Canada.