Finland Announced 2026 Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Finland became the fourth nation following Japan, France, and USA to announce their 2026 Olympic women's hockey roster.

The lineup includes many familiar faces from the 2022 Games in Beijing, as well as up and coming youth. Leading the way for Finland will be a group of current and soon-to-be PWHL players including Michelle Karvinen (Vancouver Goldneyes), Susanna Tapani (Boston Fleet), Rona Savolainen (Ottawa Charge), and Sanni Ahola (Ottawa Charge) who are current members of the league, as well as a growing group who will declare for the stacked 2026 PWHL Draft.

In net alongside Ahola will be veteran Anni Keisala (HPK) and NCAA goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö (St. Cloud State).

On the blueline, Jenni Hiirikoski is set to play in her fifth Olympic Games. The ageless veteran continues to star for Luleå in the SDHL. She'll be joined by Savolainen, as well as projected first round PWHL Draft pick Nelli Laitinen (University of Minnesota) on the blueline. Rounding out their top four will be Frölunda defender Sanni Rantala, while Finland also named Sini Karjalainen (Skellefteå AIK), Elli Suoranta (Ilves), and Siiri Yrjölä (St. Cloud State).

Up front alongside Karvinen and Tapani, veteran Petra Nieminen, who intends to join the PWHL next season and is the top player in the SDHL this season with Luleå, is back, as are veterans Noora Tulus (Brynäs), Viivi Vainikka (Brynäs) and Elisa Holopainen (Frölunda) who remain elite forwards in Europe.

Rounding out Finland's forward group at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be Emma Nuutinen (Kiekko-Espoo), Jenniina Nylund (Brynäs), Ida Kuoppala (Skellefteå AIK), Julia Liikala (Ambria-Piotta), Julia Schalin (Mercyhurst), Sanni Vanhanen (Ohio State), and Emila Vesa (Frölunda).

The biggest omissions from Finland's Olympic roster include a group of players who represented the nation at the 2025 World Championships. It's a list that includes Sofianna Sundelin, Emma Ekoluoma, Krista Parkkonen, Oona Koukkula, and Ada Eronen.