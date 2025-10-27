Finland Names Roster For November's Women's Euro Hockey Tour Stop

Following the footsteps of Czechia, who recently unveiled their roster for November's Swedish stop on the Euro Women's Hockey Tour, Finland unveiled a strong lineup that could closely mimic the one they bring to Italy for the 2026 Olympics.

Finland will be missing a handful of NCAA players, but their professional contingent looks ready to take another step toward Milano Cortina.

Up front, Finland will have PWHL players including Susanna Tapani (Boston Fleet) and Michelle Karvinen (PWHL Vancouver), as well as former PWHL forward Noora Tulus who is one of the top scorers this season in the SDHL with Brynäs. Joining the trio up front are Vivvi Vainikka and Elisa Holopainen who are also in the top five in SDHL scoring. Rounding out their forward group are Ohio State's Sanni Vanhanen, as well as Emilia Vesa, Julia Liikala, Maija Otamo, Ida Kuoppala, Anni Montonen, Emma Nuutinen, and Emma Ekoluoma.

The biggest absences from Finland's roster up front include veteran Petra Nieminen, who remains injured, as well as Jennina Nylund, Sofianna Sundelin, and Julia Schalin who all represented Finland at the 2025 World Championships.

On the blueline, Ottawa Charge blueline Ronja Savolainen headlines the group, although stalwart and NCAA star Nelli Laitinen won't be playing. Joining Savolainen is Jenni Hiirikoski, who missed most of last season with a heart condition, as well as veteran Sanni Rantala. Filling out Finland's blueline will be Sini Karjalainen, Nella Berg, Elli Suoranta, Tuuli Tallinen, and Lisette Täks. NCAA defenders including Laitinen, Krista Parkonnen, and Siiri Yrjola are absent.

Finally, Ottawa Charge netminder Sanni Ahola will be back in Finland's crease alongside veteran Anni Keisala. Ahola is expected to compete with St. Cloud State's Emilia Krykko, who will remain in the NCAA, for the starting role at the 2026 Olympics.

Finland will open their tournament November 5 against Switzerland. The Swiss have left their top players at home for this event. They'll also play Czechia on November 7 and Sweden on November 8.