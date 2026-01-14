Finland's Women's Hockey Development Has Hit A Cliff

There has also been a hesitation among Finland's best to come to the PWHL. It's believed a larger group including Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, Nelli Laitinen, and Jennina Nylund will all take their shot at the PWHL next season joining Ronja Savolainen, Michelle Karvinen, Susanna Tapani, and Sanni Ahola, but Finland will remain the nation with more veterans outside the PWHL than any other medal contender. It's a plan that will catch up on their medal hopes sooner or later as the gap between the level of play in the PWHL and Europe widens. Finland needs players like Vainikka, Sanni Rantala, and Elisa Holopainen in the PWHL competing against the best soon. With more expansion coming to the PWHL, the SDHL and other European leagues will only get weaker, particularly as the SDHL continues their move to restrict the number of import players each team can carry.