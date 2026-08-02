Five Players To Watch From Canada's National Development And U-18 Camps

There are the obvious names like Chloe Primerano, Caitlin Kraemer, and Eve Gascon who have already got their looks at the national team. For this trio, it's no longer time to just be at this camp, it's time for Primerano to dominate, for Kraemer to dominate, and for Gascon to shut the door. And there are players approaching that tier in the eyes of Hockey Canada like Jocelyn Amos, who also needs to step forward and produce against the United States. But this camp is filled with promise for Canada, particularly up front where the future of the national team is beginning to come into view. It will also be an opportunity to see how two of the best from U SPORTS stack up against elite players in the NCAA. But the real show will come with Canada's young and dynamic forwards.