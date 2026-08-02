Five Players To Watch From Canada's National Development And U-18 Camps

Here's a look at five players to watch from Canada's women's national development team camp and five players from Canada's U-18 select camp in British Columbia this week.
They're filled with future stars from the U-18 ranks, to PWHL draft picks heading to the pros. After a season of losing in the World Championships, Olympics, U-18 Worlds, Select Series' and Rivalry Series, Canada needs to find new faces, and continue to develop their best and brightest to close that gap against the United States.
Here's a look at five players to watch from Canada's National Development Team and five players to watch from Canada's U-18 national team camp.
National Development Team Camp
There are the obvious names like Chloe Primerano, Caitlin Kraemer, and Eve Gascon who have already got their looks at the national team. For this trio, it's no longer time to just be at this camp, it's time for Primerano to dominate, for Kraemer to dominate, and for Gascon to shut the door. And there are players approaching that tier in the eyes of Hockey Canada like Jocelyn Amos, who also needs to step forward and produce against the United States. But this camp is filled with promise for Canada, particularly up front where the future of the national team is beginning to come into view. It will also be an opportunity to see how two of the best from U SPORTS stack up against elite players in the NCAA. But the real show will come with Canada's young and dynamic forwards.
Stryker Zablocki, F, Northeastern
One of the most exciting prospects to join Canada's national group in a long time. Zablocki is close to ready when it comes to pure skill, now it's about getting her reps alongside seasoned pros and older competition. An abundance of speed and a pro level shot already, Zablocki's only goal now is to match the speed at which her mind and body play the game. She's the reigning Hockey East Player of the Year, and the sky is the limit.
Sara Manness, F, Clarkson
ECAC Player of the Year, and National NCAA Rookie of the Year, Manness is already one of the best top line centres in the NCAA and will be a key to Canada's national program in the future. She is an intelligent playmaker who recorded 52 points in 35 games last season as a rookie with Clarkson. Her twin sister Kate is another to watch on the blueline.
Hayley McDonald, F, Ohio State
She hasn't played a game in the NCAA yet, but Hayley McDonald has the tools to be the exact type of player who has made Canada successful. She uses her size well, and can score, putting up six goals and nine points in six games captaining Canada's U-18 national team in 2026. She was also named the top defensive forward in the CSSHL. Other young Ohio State forwards like Maxime Cimeroni and Alide Korte have something special as well. How quickly McDonald can assert herself on this stage will be something to watch.
Mackenzie Alexander, F, Princeton
A stellar offensive player, Alexander has produced at every level. Alexander is back with the national development team and scored 42 points in 34 games with Princeton last season, her second straight campaign recording more than a point per game. She has areas of her game to fine tune, but that's the point of this camp. Alexander could be a scoring line winger for Canada before long.
Claire Murdoch, F, UConn
Murdoch finished the 2025-26 season with a flourish of outstanding play. As the season progressed she got better and better and was a force for the Huskies. She used her vision and passing skills as a high-end playmaker, and is a capable two-way player. Murdoch plays the game intelligently, and even if she doesn't steal the attention with the same level of flash, she's always there on the scoresheet, and on the right side of the outcome defensively. She's one of the players closest to the next step for Canada in this camp.
U-18 National Team Camp
Canada's blueline at the U-18 World Championships will be difficult to manage from Megan Mossey, Rory Matt, Avery Jones, Renee Lapointe, Maeve Aird, Whitney Basso and others, there's a lot to like about this group. Up front however, Canada will need to find chemistry and hope that a handful of prospects find their way into starring roles as the group lacks established stars outside of Adrianna Milani.
Megan Mossey, D
Part of an incredibly strong Canadian blueline that will include returnees Matt and Jones, along with Lapointe who is entering the NCAA a year ahead of her peers this season. Mossey is perhaps Canada's best long-term defensive prospect. She can attack from the blueline, she is physical and mobile, and takes away time and space from opponents. Mossey will be with the development team before long. She a Wisconsin commit.
Maeve Aird, D
Maeve Aird could have made Canada's U-18 team last season, but was too young. Now the 2010-born defender is set to get her chance. She's already got two seasons of experience in the OWHL with the Whitby Wolves, and will be a defender the U-18 team relies upon next season, so this year's camp and summer series are an important step in laying that foundation.
Adrianna Milani, F
Canada's best U-18 forward, Milani is an electric offensive player who was a U-18 World Championship All-Star last year scoring 13 points and scoring 10 goals in only six games for Canada. She'll head the the NCAA a season early with Minnesota this season after back-to-back 30+ goal seasons with the Etobicoke Dolphins. Will have the chance to be a star at the U-18 level one final time.
Savannah Halleran, F
Canada doesn't have a clear group up front, but Savannah Halleran is going to get every opportunity to show she belongs. At the U-15 level, she scored 113 goals in 73 games in 2024-25. Last season she moved to the OWHL and potted 41 goals in 48 games as one of the younger players in the league as a 2010 birth year. All she does is score. At this camp she'll need to show the other aspects of her game as well.
Adie Schneider, F
Another 2010 player, Schneider is another name Canada will hope comes to camp and claims a spot. The bulk of Canada's talent remains concentrated in Ontario, but for the nation to get back on track, they need more from the west coast. A member of British Columbia's U-18 provincial team scoring twice at the national championships this year, Schneider has already flashed her ability against older competition. The Delta Hockey Academy standout is committed to play at Penn State.