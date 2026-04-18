France Stuns The Field Winning Gold And Promotion At Division 1A World Championships

In a tight field at the 2026 Division 1A World Championships, France emerged as champions earning promotion to the top division for the 2027 tournament.
France is moving up.
Emerging from a crowded field of contenders with Slovakia, Hungary, and Italy all pushing for promotion, France took top spot at the 2026 Division 1A women's World Championships to earn promotion to the top division of 2027.
After falling to Hungary in overtime 3-2, France didn't lose again in the tournament.
They followed the tournament opening loss with a 4-1 win over Norway, 3-2 over Italy in a shootout, 8-1 over China, and finally 3-1 over Slovakia.
French forward Estelle Duvin was named the tournament's Best Forward after scoring five goals and nine points in five games to lead France.
Forward Clara Rozier was second on Team France with eight points.
French netminder Alice Philbert played all five games for her nation posting a .939 save percentage and 1.56 GAA.
Hungary finished second riding the stellar netminding of Aniko Nemeth who was named the tournament's Best Goaltender, while Italy was third. Montreal Victoire defender and Italian captain Nadia Mattivi was named Best Defender.