Good Beginnings And Great Expectations Follow Tremblay And Kraemer As Their Dreams Come True

Hockey Canada Images / Heather Pollock
Oct 29, 2026 4:34 PM
Rosalie Tremblay and Caitlin Kraemer have had good beginnings to their international careers, and have great expectations resting on their shoulders for the future success of Canada's national team. For both, it's a dream come true, and an opportunity they're aiming to seize.
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