Nov 23, 2026 12:11 PM
Often players look to join 'elite company', but in Hayley Scamurra's case, she is the only player to ever do what she's done in the last 12 months internationally and professionally. The Vegas Vanguards and Team USA forward has set a new bar for winning as a quiet and versatile leader.
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