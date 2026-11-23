It's a long way to come for a player who following her NCAA career at Northeastern in 2017, believed her playing days may be over and she'd be moving to her chosen vocation in speech and language pathology. But she got a call from the NWHL's Buffalo Beauts in her hometown, and continued playing. She'd never been part of USA's national program at any level, until she got a call for the 2019 World Championships. Since then, Scamurra's become a foundational piece of USA's roster with her character, consistency, and versatility.