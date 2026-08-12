Hockey Canada Camp In BC Means A Little Something Extra To Frost Draftee Sara Swiderski

Minnesota Frost draftee Sara Swiderski took part in her sixth Hockey Canada Development Camp in early August, with this being her first in her home province of BC.
Hockey Canada Development Camps are always special for the athletes involved. For those from BC, such as Minnesota Frost draftee Sara Swiderski, this year’s camp means a little something more.
This year’s Canada Development Team Selection Camp, as well as the U-18 Selection Camp, took place at the Richmond Olympic Oval in BC — formerly one of the sites of the 2010 Winter Olympics. Following the selection camp was a three-game Summer Series between Canada and Team USA featuring each country’s top players still in college or university.
While Swiderski wasn’t eligible to play in the series, having graduated from Ohio State University this year, the significance of getting to partake in Canada’s camp isn’t lost on her.
“Every single time you come here, it’s such an elite place, surrounded by elite players, and it’s been really great having the opportunity to obviously come in and train with the best, play against the best, compete hard. It’s always a great experience,” she said after the final inter-squad game on Saturday.
There’s an added level of meaning in this year’s camp for the Langley-based defender, who hasn’t gotten very many chances for in-game competition back home in BC. After her final season at RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna in 2021–22, Swiderki spent four seasons in the NCAA — two with Clarkson University and the other two at Ohio State.
Things were a little different this off-season. From taking part in a Fraser Valley Super League game in North Surrey to skating at Canada’s camp in Richmond, there was a fair bit more in-game competition for women’s hockey’s top young players during the off-season. It provided Swiderski with the option of having her friends and family out to cheer her on, many of whom stopped by Canada’s camp in Richmond during that first week of August.
“It’s really cool to have them be able to come here, like my grandparents, who usually can’t or don’t travel to farther places. It’s been really awesome for them to have an opportunity to watch me play in a game situation when they haven’t in a while.”
Of course, there’s also the advantage of already knowing the lay of the land and not having to adjust to time-zone changes or familiarizing one’s self with another city.
“Usually we have to fly out, and it’s usually a pretty long trip, so it’s definitely nice to have this kind of in the backyard, and it’s a nice change from having to go get the plane legs. So definitely an advantage,” she added.
Part of what also made the experience neat, Swiderski said, is having her teammates come out to BC, rather than it often being vice-versa. The defender has been on the opposite side in each of the five other years she’s attended Canada Development Camps during, having gone to teammates’ home provinces in Alberta (2025, 2022, 2021) and Ontario (2023, 2024). This year, it was her turn.
“[It’s] also cool to see so many girls that I’ve kind of interacted with in the past, kind of be in my hometown now. It’s been really cool, and this is obviously a beautiful facility.”
Four of her Ohio State teammates were also present at Canada’s Development Camp. Forwards Jocelyn Amos, Jordan Baxter, and Maxime Cimoroni were named to their team’s roster for the Canada and U.S. Summer Series, while fellow BC-local and PWHL draftee Brooke Disher was also ineligible to play.
“It’s really awesome to be able to see them compete in a different environment as well, and compete against them. Ohio State obviously has some very elite players, so it’s cool to kind of be able to go against them 5-on-5 instead of just in practice,” the defender said. “I’m just super proud of all of them.”
Now, Swiderski’s sights will fall on representing the Frost. Already, Minnesota’s first-round pick of the 2026 PWHL Draft has gotten the chance to head to Minnesota and check out the Frost’s facilities. It’s given her a better idea of what to expect once training camps open in the fall.
“It was just really nice to be able to kind of see where they live day-in and day-out, see the facilities, and obviously they have an incredible setup there. So super grateful to have already been there to visit.”
Making the jaunt to Minnesota to compete for a spot on the Frost’s roster, Swiderski will be departing from BC once again. But this time, it’s not without getting to wear the Maple Leaf in front of friends and family.