How Will The World Championship’s Balanced Groups Change The Tournament?

Under the previous format, it was nearly impossible for the promoted nations from the Division 1A tournament to get the chance to play Canada or USA, and the chance to play the next tier in Finland, Czechia, and Switzerland were limited as well. Now however, teams like Austria and Denmark who were promoted for this tournament, will have to play the world's top teams. It's a measuring stick for those federations who can use the lessons learned, likely resulting in a tough loss, to reimagine their development, deploy additional funding, and follow proven methodology to build out stronger women's hockey landscapes domestically. It also avoids the risk of seeing a nation like Finland have their medal hopes dashed due to a poor showing at one event, like when they briefly slipped into Group B at the tournament in 2023. And it will allow other nations, like Sweden, who have already been strong enough to be in Group A for years, to take the next step. The numbers crunch is gone, it's now all about performance, and nations outside the top 4-5 in the world will now be able to test themselves annually against competition they'd otherwise have no access to.