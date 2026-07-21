Hungary Looking To Turn The Page Internationally In Women's Hockey

Hungary brought members of and hopefuls for their women's senior national team and U-18 national team together for an intensive two-week camp that opened this week. The nation is hopeful to turn the page and consistently remain among the world's top women's hockey nations.
While Hungary is ranked ninth in the world, they're still trying to cement themselves in the top tier of women's hockey nations. They've appeared in the top division four times in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025. In 2026, they narrowly missed promotion back to the top yet again.
Now, with a second year in a row in the Division 1A tournament, Hungary will look to turn the page and reclaim their spot among the best nations in the world.
They started that journey for the 2026-27 season bringing their senior national and U-18 groupings together in Mátyásföld this week for an intensive two-week camp. It's the first step in preparations for a four nations tournament against Germany, France, and Norway in Füssen, Germany next month.
“In this camp, we are already preparing for the tournament in Füssen in August," said head coach Delaney Collins in a translated news release.
"We are developing how we want to play this season, while setting expectations for the team and building team cohesion. The season starts a little earlier now, and the international breaks will be at a different time, but this will not affect our preparation. We will do the same work, but it will definitely be more urgent and more important for the players to pay attention to the details and the things that we want to achieve well in the tournament in August."
For Hungary, like many other nations, this will be a long season without a World Championship for more than a year until the restructured calendar begins again in November 2027. Only the top division teams will compete in November this season after being the only level not to play a World Championship in the spring. it was a move that avoided back-to-back season interruptions for club teams since most of the top division teams played at the 2026 Olympics.
Hungary's next World Championship will be on the site of those Olympics in milan.
"A new season is starting. We are building on what we achieved at the World Championships in April, where we won silver," Collins said. "We continue to work to develop the players, raise our own standards and expectations, and make the team better every single day."
The senior national team roster featured many veterans of the program. It marked the return of Taylor Baker to the game after she did not compete with Hungary at the last World Championships. Captain Lotti Odnoga, who is expected to join the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres as a training camp invite this Fall was also on the blueline, as were returning World Championship defenders Lili Hajdu, Bernadett Németh, Fruzsina Mayer, Boglárka Koncz, and Luca Faragó. Also attending on the blueline are Alexandra Cservjacsenko, Lorina Haraszt, Anna Kornyilov, and Bonita Szabó.
In net Anikó Németh, Noémi Zoé Takács, and Zsófia Tóth all return from Hungary's World Championship roster, and are joined by Csenge Csordás.
Up front, Boglárka Báhiczki-Tóth, Réka Hiezl, Regina Metzler, Míra Seregély, Emma Kreisz, Madeline Leidt, Zsófia Pázmándi, Petra Polónyi, and Krisztina Weiler are all returning, but there's a larger group of newcomers looking for a roster spot up front. Imola Horváth, Berta Mozolai, and Hayley Williams will look to win back a spot. Others, including Boróka Bátyi, Anna Kapocsi, Bíborka Simon, Viktória Simon, Helga Tamás, and Flóra Tóth, have been on the radar, and some have played at four nation level events, all are looking to stick for the first time at the senior level.
Also participating at the camp were Hungary's candidates for their U-18 national team, a listed including goalies Nadin Cseri, Vivien Illés, Emma Majoros, Maja Matusek, Vilma Nacsa, Elza Phillispon, and Gabriella Schramek; defenders Csenge Borda, Anna Fekete, Liza Görbe, Natasa Győri, Rebeka Gyula, Judit Zoé Herczeg, Hanna Hidvégi, Franciska Horváth-Szörcsei, Júlia Kolbenheyer, Larissa Lauf, Ivona Lazic, Csenge Röthler, Panna Schiller, Kata Schneider, Petra Míra Somorjai, Hanga Szomolányi, and Zselyke Unger; and forwards Emese Bednárik, Dóra Bereczki, Dalma Boglárja Bokrossy, Janka Csuha, Györgyike Zenkő Csutak, Emma Deli, Fanni Dunai, Nóra Fekete, Réka Kerkovits, Laura Kosztya, Dia Magyar, Dóra Máhr, Flóra Noémi Sárvári, Bíborka Szabó, Róza Janka Szajbert, Blanka Temesi, Hanga Tóth, and Hanna Zsobrák.