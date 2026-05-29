IIHF Confirms Russia's International Ban For 2026-27 Has Been Annulled

This season, several top Russian players competed in North American leagues for the first time including Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova, who were both members of Russia's 2022 Olympic roster and 2021 World Championship roster. Both played in the PWHL this season with Kadirova playing a key role in the Ottawa Charge's run to the Walter Cup finals. Yale graduate Vita Poniatovskaia appeared in seven games for the Charge spending most of the season as a reserve, while former Boston Fleet draft pick and member of Russia's 2021 World Championship team, Ilona Markova finished the year playing for the University of British Columbia, but she's also eyeing a PWHL opportunity next season.