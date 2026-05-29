IIHF Confirms Russia's International Ban For 2026-27 Has Been Annulled

Russia's ban from 2026-27 international competition has officially been annulled the IIHF confirmed with a statement.
After the Russian Ice Hockey Federation released a statement this week regarding their appear to the IIHF Disciplinary Board, the IIHF has confirmed the ruling, which saw Russia's 2026-27 ban "annulled."
In January, the IIHF decided to extend Russia and Belarus' ban from international hockey due to concerns over security and athlete and spectator safety. The ban was in relation to Russia's ongoing and internationally denounced attacks and aggression toward, and unlawful occupation of portions of Ukraine.
"On May 25, 2026, the IIHF Disciplinary Board issued its decision and annulled the Council’s previous decision from January 2026," the IIHF wrote in a statement.
"However, the Disciplinary Board explicitly confirmed that this does not mean that Russia has automatically been reintegrated. The Disciplinary Board determined that the previous decision could not be maintained in its current form, and as such has sent the matter back to the IIHF Council to re-analyze based on safety, security, operational, and sporting plans."
It's now up to the IIHF Council to "gather all relevant information and then make a decision on Russia’s eligibility in future IIHF competitions on an event-by-event basis."
With the shift of the IIHF women's World Championship to November, the upcoming women's World Championship is technically the conclusion of the 2025-26 competition cycle, so Russia will remain ineligible for that tournament. The 2027 World Championship tournament, however, scheduled for Quebec City, Canada, could for the first time since 2021, include the Russian women's national team.
This season, several top Russian players competed in North American leagues for the first time including Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova, who were both members of Russia's 2022 Olympic roster and 2021 World Championship roster. Both played in the PWHL this season with Kadirova playing a key role in the Ottawa Charge's run to the Walter Cup finals. Yale graduate Vita Poniatovskaia appeared in seven games for the Charge spending most of the season as a reserve, while former Boston Fleet draft pick and member of Russia's 2021 World Championship team, Ilona Markova finished the year playing for the University of British Columbia, but she's also eyeing a PWHL opportunity next season.
With Russia's absence of international competition, and restrictions for Russian players who are banned from the second best women's league in the world, Sweden's SDHL, the calibre of player in Russia's ZhHL has been on the decline. It's why more players from Russia are continuing to target the PWHL. Four former Russian Olympians have declared for the 2026 PWHL Draft including Darya Gredzen, Maria Batalova, Nina Pirogova, and Oxana Bratishcheva.
Continue to follow The Hockey News' Women's site for updates on Russia's involvement in international play.