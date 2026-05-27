Kori Cheverie Is The Clear Frontrunner For Canada's Head Coaching Job

Hockey Canada's new girls and women's hockey development plan states their goal of bolstering U SPORTS hockey, so bringing in a U SPORTS coach, one who is a legend of the national team herself, and who has a plethora of experience from being the U SPORTS Coach of the Year, coaching the U-18 team to gold, and working as a coaching consultant in the PWHL, could be the ideal fit. In terms of identifying incoming talent, Sunohara may be the ultimate candidate not for the head coaching role, but for being the new GM. Her involvement with Canada's U-18 team gives her intimate knowledge on the player pool that will be leaned on to guide Canada into a new era.