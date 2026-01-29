Laitinen Confident In Finland's Chances At Winter Olympics

Laitinen, who plans to join the PWHL next season sees the increasing numbers of Finnish players competing in the PWHL as a positive for international hopes as well. This season that list includes Michelle Karvinen (Vancouver), Susanna Tapani (Boston), Ronja Savolainen (Ottawa), and Sanni Ahola (Ottawa). That number is expected to grow significantly in the coming seasons however, as Laitinen, Petra Nieminen, Jennina Nylund, and Viivi Vainikka are all expected to declare for the 2026 PWHL Draft and be sure-fire picks. Ida Kuoppala and Emma Nuutinen could also join the league, and there's a growing belief among those within Finland's national program and in the SDHL that Jenni Hiirikoski may opt to finish her storied career with a season or two in the PWHL as well.