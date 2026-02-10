Marie-Philip Poulin Ruled Out For Canada's Olympic Match Up Against USA

Marie-Philip Poulin will not play for Canada in their Olympic women's hockey preliminary round game against Team USA. She's been ruled out due to injury.
Marie-Philip Poulin has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game against the United States according to Hockey Canada. Poulin will miss Canada's preliminary round game in the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament due to injury.
"Poulin suffered a lower body injury during the first period of Canada’s 5-1 win Czechia on Monday night and she is listed day-to-day," Hockey Canada stated. "Poulin registered one assist in Canada’s opening game against Switzerland."