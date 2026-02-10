Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Marie-Philip Poulin Ruled Out For Canada's Olympic Match Up Against USA cover image

Marie-Philip Poulin Ruled Out For Canada's Olympic Match Up Against USA

Ian Kennedy
1h
Partner
576Members·5,341Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Marie-Philip Poulin will not play for Canada in their Olympic women's hockey preliminary round game against Team USA. She's been ruled out due to injury.

Marie-Philip Poulin has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game against the United States according to Hockey Canada. Poulin will miss Canada's preliminary round game in the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament due to injury.

 "Poulin suffered a lower body injury during the first period of Canada’s 5-1 win Czechia on Monday night and she is listed day-to-day," Hockey Canada stated. "Poulin registered one assist in Canada’s opening game against Switzerland."

Poulin suffered the injury on a first period hit by Czechia's Kristyna Kaltounkova. Kaltounkova was assessed a two-minute penalty for an illegal hit. 

Poulin attempted to return to the ice but was in visible discomfort. She did not return to Canada's 5-1 win against Czechia following the first period. 

Poulin, Canada's captain, scored the Olympic gold medal winning goal in 2010, 2014, and 2022 for Team Canada. At the professional level, she's the reigning PWHL MVP captaining the Montreal Victoire.

 

Tags:Marie-Philip PoulinCanada
Topics:International