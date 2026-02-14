Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Marie-Philip Poulin Will Return For Canada In Quarterfinals Against Germany cover image

Marie-Philip Poulin Will Return For Canada In Quarterfinals Against Germany

Ian Kennedy
1h
Marie-Philip will return to Canada's lineup today for Team Canada's women's hockey quarterfinal against Germany. She's missed two games due to injury.

Marie-Philip Poulin is back. Canada's captain returns for Canada's quarterfinal game against Germany after missing two games with injury.

The day prior to Canada's quarterfinal match up, Poulin returned to practice centering a new top line for Team Canada featuring Poulin, Daryl Watts, and Sarah Fillier.

The team stated that Poulin would be reevaluated by medical staff before Saturday's game against Germany. With that assessment complete, Poulin has been deemed ready to return.

Poulin was hurt in the first period of Canada's preliminary round game against Czechia. She took a hard hit from PWHL first overall pick Kristyna Kaltounkova along the boards and went down awkwardly. 

Poulin clarified that the injury was a "tweak" to her right knee that caused significant discomfort.

Poulin missed Canada's 5-0 loss to USA, and 5-0 win against Finland to close out the preliminary round.

Poulin is in her fifth Olympic Games having scored the gold medal winner for Canada in 2010, 2014, and 2022. She is also the captain of the PWHL's Montreal Victoire, and is the league's reigning MVP.

USA and Sweden won their quarterfinals on Friday setting up a quarterfinal match up between the winner of Canada's game against Germany, and the remaining quarterfinal between Finland and Switzerland.

