Marie-Philip Poulin Will Return For Canada In Quarterfinals Against Germany

Marie-Philip Poulin is back. Canada's captain returns for Canada's quarterfinal\ngame against Germany after missing two games with injury.\n\nThe day prior to Canada's quarterfinal match up, Poulin returned to practice\ncentering a new top line for Team Canada featuring Poulin, Daryl Watts, and\nSarah Fillier.\n\nThe team stated that Poulin would be reevaluated by medical staff before\nSaturday's game against Germany. With that assessment complete, Poulin has been\ndeemed ready to return.\n\nPoulin was hurt in the first period of Canada's preliminary round game\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/international/marie-philip-poulin-leaves-canada-s-second-olympic-game-with-injury] against\nCzechia. She took a hard hit from PWHL first overall pick Kristyna Kaltounkova\nalong the boards and went down awkwardly. \n\nPoulin clarified that the injury was a "tweak" to her right knee that caused\nsignificant discomfort.\n\nPoulin missed Canada's 5-0 loss to USA, and 5-0 win against Finland to close out\nthe preliminary round.\n\nPoulin is in her fifth Olympic Games having scored the gold medal winner for\nCanada in 2010, 2014, and 2022. She is also the captain of the PWHL's Montreal\nVictoire, and is the league's reigning MVP.\n\nUSA and Sweden won their quarterfinals on Friday setting up a quarterfinal match\nup between the winner of Canada's game against Germany, and the remaining\nquarterfinal between Finland and Switzerland.