Meet The 10 Olympic Women’s Hockey Captains

The Toronto Sceptres defender has been a constant and calming presence on Sweden’s blueline for a decade. After leaving the SDHL to join the PWHL, she’s been part of Sweden’s rapid climb in competitiveness. If this Games had done away with the archaic and inequitable grouping system, Sweden might have been able to fight their way into a medal game. They still could, but it will take an upset over Finland or Czechia. Sweden has caused problems for both in Euro Hockey Tour games, and they are the only nation to steal a silver. Can this be another historic moment for the program with Kjellbin at the helm?