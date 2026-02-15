Meet The Next Swiss Women's Hockey Star: Ivana Wey

On the ice, Wey combines power elements to get game, as she often mixes it up and plays with an edge, with creativity and vision. She's a strong passer, but has shown her willingness to put the puck on her stick and create offensively in other ways. Two seasons ago prior to making her senior national debut with Switzerland, Wey scored two lacrosse-style "Michigan" goals in Switzerland's second league. Wey enjoys trying new things on the ice, as creativity is part of who she believes she is a player.