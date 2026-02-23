Olympic Gold Medal Women's Hockey Team Declines Trump's White House Invitation

USA's women's national team has declined American president Donald Trump's invite to the White House after winning Olympic gold. Trump was heard joking that he'd have to invite the women with the men's team.
The Olympic gold medalist, Team USA women's hockey team has declined the invitation from American president Donald Trump to visit the White House this week.
Following USA's men's hockey gold medal, FBI Director Kash Patel was in USA's locker room chugging beer and spraying beer in the dressing room. He also made a speakerphone call between the President and USA's team. During that call, President Donald Trump joked with the men's team that he would have to invite the women as well, a comment that drew laughter from USA's men's team.
"We'll do the White House...we'll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys," Trump was heard saying on the call. "And we have to, I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that? I do believe I probably would be impeached," the President continued.
Following the win the White House posted a photo of an American bald eagle killing a Canadian goose. Trump also posted an AI generated video of himself playing hockey against Canada.
USA's women's team claimed a scheduling conflict as the reasoning they could not attend. PWHL players on the roster return to action February 26, while NCAA players begin their playoffs February 27.
“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said in a statement to media. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”