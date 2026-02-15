Olympic Semifinal Preview: USA Looks To Cruise To Gold Unscathed

USA has turned into a women's hockey monolith. They can score in so many ways. You can bet, although the team will come first, that there will be some interest in getting Hilary Knight her record setting goal and point to become the all-time Olympic leader for the United States. Alongside veteran forwards such as Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Kelly Pannek, the veteran core is ready, but it's their youth including Murphy, Janecke, Hannah Bilka, and Dunne driving the scoring up front. What's more dangerous for the Swedes is USA's blueline featuring Megan Keller, Winn, Edwards, and Harvey. Harvey is USA's leading scorer, and Edwards was the 2024 World Championship MVP as a forward who has used her lethal shot at will in this tournament. They can score in so many ways, seemingly at will.