USA's 2026 Olympic Women's Hockey Team Could Be The Best Ever Assembled

But the fact is, Canada's roster is the only one that's 100-percent composed of PWHL players. It has the reigning PWHL MVP and leading goal-scorer, Marie-Philip Poulin; the reigning PWHL goaltender of the year, Ann-Renee Desbiens; the reigning co-leading scorer and PWHL rookie of the year, Sarah Filler; and the reigning PWHL defender of the year, Renata Fast. The other two finalists for defender of the year were also Canadian – Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson. In fact, Canadians swept every major award at the 2025 PWHL Awards.