Olympic Women's Hockey Notebook: Czechia Makes Their Path Harder, Switzerland's New Stars, And Japan's Hopes

While the duo were the best pair from either side, Switzerland for the first time in international competition had a clear shift where their young additions join in as contributors. Defender Alessia Baechler who is a a 20-year-old rookie at Northeastern led all Swiss players in time on ice and played key minutes in the 3-on-3 overtime. Similarly, Ivana Wey, who turned 20 the day before the Olympics, was one of only three forwards alongside Muller and Stalder to play over 20 minutes. Wey is headed to Northeastern next season. She scored twice for Switzerland in the shootout and made a spectacular pass to Muller for her goal.