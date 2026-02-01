Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Czechia

What was once never a question for Czechia is beginning to bubble to the surface. It's the issue of whether or not their goaltending can hold up. Klara Peslarova has long been considered one of the best globally, but she hasn't been the same since her injury lost season of 2023. Peslarova remains a solid option in net, but statistically her save percentage now sits below the top tier in the SDHL this season, where prior to Ena Nystrom's injury, she was being outperformed by the Norwegian goalie as well. Czechia has given more time to Dartmouth goalie Michaela Hesova recently. She's used to facing a ton of zone time and lopsided shot totals in the NCAA, which could actually play into a more appropriate match up against North American teams as she's used to the differing angles that will come at her on smaller ice.