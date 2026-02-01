Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Czechia

Czechia has rapidly climbed the women's hockey ranks globally winning their first ever bronze medals at the World Championships in recent seasons. The nation, however, has never medalled in women's hockey at the Olympic Games, something they'll look to change at the 2026 Games in Milano Cortina.
Can they do it?
Kristyna Kaltounkova spent years choosing not to represent Czechia while taking care of her own mental health and focusing on her collegiate career at Colgate. Now, Czechia has one of the premiere goal scorers in the world on their roster as Kaltounkova has joined the ranks. Her addition gives Czechia a weapon they've not had before. The 2025 PWHL first overall pick as shown she can score in the best league in the world, so the next challenge is translating her professional play to the international stage.
There's still a lot of work to be done for Czechia in developing opportunities for women and girls in hockey, but their depth at the international stage has never been better. Their roster has 11 players with PWHL experience, something no other nation outside Canada and the United States can boast.
While they don't have the same depth of elite players in the league, their group of Kaltounkova, Aneta Tejralova, Tereza Vanisova, Katerina Mrazova, Natalie Mlynkova and co. will make this team more challenging to face. Add in NCAA players like Adela Sapovalivova, Andrea Trnkova, and Tereza Plosova, and you can see the roster getting stronger and deeper.
Perhaps the best indicator for Czechia is the fact that every member of their roster, with the exception of third goaltender Julie Pejšová, is now playing in the PWHL, NCAA, SDHL, or PostFinance League. The group has been facing stronger competition throughout the season, which should aid their competitiveness at the Olympics. The fact Czechia continues to medal at the U-18 World Championships, as they did again this year, shows the nation has a solid pipeline established.
What was once never a question for Czechia is beginning to bubble to the surface. It's the issue of whether or not their goaltending can hold up. Klara Peslarova has long been considered one of the best globally, but she hasn't been the same since her injury lost season of 2023. Peslarova remains a solid option in net, but statistically her save percentage now sits below the top tier in the SDHL this season, where prior to Ena Nystrom's injury, she was being outperformed by the Norwegian goalie as well. Czechia has given more time to Dartmouth goalie Michaela Hesova recently. She's used to facing a ton of zone time and lopsided shot totals in the NCAA, which could actually play into a more appropriate match up against North American teams as she's used to the differing angles that will come at her on smaller ice.
While Czechia has a solid 1-2 in net, they need to be more than solid to get to the podium. Czechia helped their defensive depth this season with the transition of Noemi Neubauerova to the blueline, and the continued emergence of Sara Cajanova and Andrea Trnkova on the back end. They have three solid pairings, headlined by PWHL experienced Aneta Tejralova, Daniela Pejsova, Dominika Laskova, and Neubauerova. If this group can keep more pucks out of high danger areas, it will go a long way for Czechia's goals against.
Anything can happen in the quarterfinals, but Finland and Czechia remain the favorites to face off for Olympic bronze. There's a chance Switzerland could slide their way into the conversation, and while Sweden might actually be the fourth best women's hockey nation in the world right now, they face a nearly impossible path to a medal being placed in Group B in the Olympics' antiquated and inequitable grouping system that only exists for women.
Finland continues to show their international strength including reclaiming bronze at the 2025 World Championships, beating Czechia on home ice. Czechia will look to make history in Milano Cortina with a bronze of their own.
Forwards: Kristýna Kaltounková, Kateřina Mrázová, Denisa Křížová, Klára Hymlárová, Natálie Mlýnková, Tereza Vanišová, Adéla Šapovalivová, Tereza Plosová, Michaela Pejzová, Vendula Přibylová, Tereza Pištěková, Linda Vocetková, Barbora Juříčková.
Defenders: Aneta Tejralová, Daniela Peišová, Dominika Lásková, Noemi Neubauerová, Andrea Trnková, Sára Čajanová, Klára Seroiszková.
Goaltenders: Klára Peslarová, Michaela Hesová, Julie Pejšová.