Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Italy

It would not be unthinkable, given the players Italy has on board, to see them steal a win, or two, in Group B. They'll face Sweden, Germany, Japan, and France. There are no easy games there, but there are definitely opportunities to steal a game. Their best chance will come against neighbouring France. In World Championship play, France now finds themselves in the bottom half of the Division 1A bracket, while Italy has just earned promotion to the same tournament. Italy will field a stronger team at this tournament than they have at any international tournament, and a win over France may not even be considered an upset. That said, Italy could also cause trouble for the other three nations in Group B if they get hot goaltending from Fedel and come inspired play from their bolstered roster.