Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Italy

Team Italy has put in a lot of work to prepare for the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament. The nation spent nearly two months training in Canada in December and January, including facing a number of U Sports teams.
They also found reinforcements for their program through dual passport players who have helped Italy earn promotion at the World Championships, and also helped mentor the burgeoning group of domestically trained players on their roster.
Italy has put a lot into their program for this Olympic cycle. For captain Nadia Mattivi, it's a moment to not only show Italy can compete, but also to showcase her own game to the PWHL. The reigning SDHL Defender of the Year and former Boston University captain grew up playing boys' hockey in Italy and without a women's hockey role model to look to. Now she'll captain Team Italy on home soil in the biggest tournament in all of women's hockey. She's joined by netminder Martina Fedel, the 2024 OUA Goaltender of the Year for the University of Guelph, who both hail from nearby Trentro. It's also the first opportunity for teenager Mathilde Fantin, who is off to a spectacular start to her NCAA career this season with Penn State, to showcase Italy's women's hockey future.
It's not often you can say that an Olympic roster will have gold medal experience for a nation that has never won an Olympic game. Italy has only appeared in the Olympics once back in 2006.
Laura Fortino however, has played in two Olympic Games, winning a gold and silver medal in 2014 and 2018. When the PWHL was launched in 2023, many thought Fortino would join the league. Instead she embarked on a different path playing for a trio of teams in Italy, with the intention of representing Italy at the 2026 games. Her experience in managing the Olympic environment with be invaluable to the hosts.
It would not be unthinkable, given the players Italy has on board, to see them steal a win, or two, in Group B. They'll face Sweden, Germany, Japan, and France. There are no easy games there, but there are definitely opportunities to steal a game. Their best chance will come against neighbouring France. In World Championship play, France now finds themselves in the bottom half of the Division 1A bracket, while Italy has just earned promotion to the same tournament. Italy will field a stronger team at this tournament than they have at any international tournament, and a win over France may not even be considered an upset. That said, Italy could also cause trouble for the other three nations in Group B if they get hot goaltending from Fedel and come inspired play from their bolstered roster.
Beyond the aforementioned standouts like Mattivi, Fantile, Fedel, and Fortino, there are a number of names worth following for Italy. Kristin Della Rovere is a reserve for the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres and a strong showing in Milano Cortina could prompt interest from teams in the league looking for more depth. Justine Reyes is also PWHL eligible and she'll look to use her opportunity in Italy to showcase her ability. She was one of the highest scoring PHF players not to join the PWHL and has produced at more than a point per game during seasons in the NCAA, SDHL, DFEL, and EWHL. If she can hit the scoresheet in this tournament, it would be a huge boost for Italy.