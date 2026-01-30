Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Sweden

Sweden is one of only five nations to ever medal at the Winter Olympics in women's ice hockey. They won bronze in 2002 and silver in 2006 in a historic upset over USA. That year, Sweden was led by netminder Kim Martin, forward Maria Rooth, and captain Erika Holst.
For more than a decade after that historic moment, Sweden started on a steady decline in the women's hockey world, before a new emphasis on the development of women's and girls' hockey in Sweden began pushing the nation forward again over the last decade.
This year, Sweden remains a longshot for a medal, primarily due to starting in a tiered Group B, but they continue to consistently close the gap between themselves and nations like Czechia, Finland, Switzerland, Canada, and the United States, and could make their mark with an upset if the conditions aline.
In the past, Sweden's best and brightest were playing domestically in the SDHL. That's no longer the case as the nation's top players have consistently chosen to come to North America for collegiate, and now professional hockey.
At the PWHL level, Maja Nylen Persson (New York), Lina Ljungblom (Montreal), Sara Hjalmarsson (Toronto), and Anna Kjellbin (Toronto) are Sweden's current quartet. That number is likely to grow next season as NCAA seniors Josefin Bouveng (Minnesota) and Thea Johansson (Minnesota-Duluth) declare for the draft. Jessica Adolfsson also parlayed a two-year stay as a reserve in the PWHL with the Ottawa Charge and a strong return to the SDHL this season into a return to Sweden's national team, while former Boston Fleet goalie Emma Soderberg is back in net.
Alongside these players, NCAA standouts including Hilda Svensson, Jenna Raunio, and Mira Jungaker, who are all at Ohio State, and Penn State's Nicole Hall, will be counted upon to bolster Sweden's lineup.
If you look at Sweden's roster, they have speed, and depth. Headlined by their North American cohort of Ljungblom, Svensson, Hjalmarsson, Bouveng, and Johansson, the group knows what it takes to play on smaller ice like they're experience in Italy. But there's a strong list of experienced players coming from the SDHL who are also set to contribute. This group includes Hanna Olsson, Hanna Thuvik, Sofie Lundin. Sweden should also get offensive help from their top four on the blueline including Jungaker, Raunio, Nylen-Persson, and Kjellbin.
While it's too little too late, Sweden's pipeline has never been stronger as they continue to develop more talent who are flooding NCAA programs, and showcasing their skill domestically and at the U-18 level. By the time 2030 rolls around, Sweden could be in the conversation for a medal.
Emma Soderberg struggled to find her consistency in the PWHL, and it transferred to international play over the last two seasons. Returning to Sweden this year, she had moments where it looked like her form would not come back, but more recently Soderberg's play has levelled out, and she's started to look like the goaltender who nearly upset Canada at the 2023 World Championships. It's uncertain however, if Sweden will start Soderberg, who is certainly their most experienced goaltender, or Ebba Svensson Traff who has been the nation's top netminder in the SDHL this season, and who Sweden has given looks to on the women's Euro Hockey Tour. The Swede's will need strength in net at this tournament, particularly when it comes time for the quarterfinals. Will it be Soderberg or Svensson Traff, and will either be up to the challenge?
Goaltenders: Emma Söderberg, Ebba Svensson Träff, Tindra Holm
Defenders: Maja Nylén-Persson, Jessica Adolfsson, Anna Kjellbin, Mira Jungåker, Jenna Raunio, Ida Karlsson, Linnéa Andersson.
Forwards: Hilda Svensson, Josefin Bouveng, Thea Johansson, Nicole Hall, Sara Hjalmarsson, Lina Ljungblom, Lisa Johansson, Hanna Thuvik, Sofie Lundin, Hanna Olsson, Ebba Hedqvist, Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz, Mira Hallin.