Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Sweden

Emma Soderberg struggled to find her consistency in the PWHL, and it transferred to international play over the last two seasons. Returning to Sweden this year, she had moments where it looked like her form would not come back, but more recently Soderberg's play has levelled out, and she's started to look like the goaltender who nearly upset Canada at the 2023 World Championships. It's uncertain however, if Sweden will start Soderberg, who is certainly their most experienced goaltender, or Ebba Svensson Traff who has been the nation's top netminder in the SDHL this season, and who Sweden has given looks to on the women's Euro Hockey Tour. The Swede's will need strength in net at this tournament, particularly when it comes time for the quarterfinals. Will it be Soderberg or Svensson Traff, and will either be up to the challenge?