Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team USA

USA are the reigning World Champions, and they swept Canada for the first time ever in the Rivalry Series in 2025. Last year they sent a group of college players to a six nations event in Europe, where they beat national teams from the top European nations without their veterans.
USA is also the reigning U-18 World Championship gold medalists. The pipeline is bursting for the Americans, and it has been for some time resulting in an Olympic roster overflowing with talent heading to Milano Cortina.
2026 will be Hilary Knight's fifth Olympic Games. That's a career of international competition spanning decades. Knight is the all-time leading scorer at the World Championships, and she announced this Olympics will be her last. While every American player will want to win gold for themselves and for their nation, there's an added motivation to send Knight into the twilight of her career, and eventually to the Hockey Hall of Fame with another Olympic gold medal.
There is no other nation in the world capable of touting the crease the Americans have heading into Milano Cortina. Whether they choose Aerin Frankel or Gwyneth Philips for starts, USA is sending a goaltender with miles of accolades, big game experience, and game stealing potential to the crease. Frankel has been nearly unbeatable for the Boston Fleet this season propelling her team to first overall in the PWHL standings, while Philips has put together consistent start after start with the Ottawa Charge making them look like a team destined for a deep playoff run again. Yes, Canada has strength. Yes, there are good goaltenders in Switzerland, Finland, and elsewhere, but no nation has a crease that rivals the Americans.
Whether it's their forward group, or defenders joining the rush, the American roster is dynamic, physical, and fast. It's a combination of speed, puck skills, and tenacity that can keep the best in the world on their toes. Up front, players like Abbey Murphy, Taylor Heise, Tessa Janecke, Hannah Billka, and the ageless veteran Kendall Coyne Schofield personify this attack. But what really forces teams to spread their defence is the fact that USA's blueline, with players like Caroline Harvey, Haley Winn, and Laila Edwards can be equally impactful offensively. The waves USA sends at their opponents, and their ability to open seams using speed and layers is fun to watch...unless you're cheering for the other team.
Is overconfidence a weakness? If there's any risk against this team, it's that they rely on wide open play, allowing their top stars to run and gun. Given the amount of talent they have, it's been highly effective. If Canada has any hope against the Americans, it will likely come from a highly structured shutdown system. Given the fact they had four games against the Americans to analyze and plan and months to do it, Canada's coaching staff could have something up their sleeve. The only other item that could get USA into trouble is discipline. Some of their more noted offenders like Abbey Murphy and Britta Curl-Salemme have been better behaved, but we'll see how the pressure of the Olympics impacts that.
Forwards: Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, Britta Curl-Salemme, Grace Zumwinkle, Hayley Scamurra, Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, Kirsten Simms, Joy Dunne.
Defenders: Megan Keller, Lee Stecklein, Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Cayla Barnes, Rory Guilday, Haley Winn.
Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips, Ava McNaughton