Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team USA

Is overconfidence a weakness? If there's any risk against this team, it's that they rely on wide open play, allowing their top stars to run and gun. Given the amount of talent they have, it's been highly effective. If Canada has any hope against the Americans, it will likely come from a highly structured shutdown system. Given the fact they had four games against the Americans to analyze and plan and months to do it, Canada's coaching staff could have something up their sleeve. The only other item that could get USA into trouble is discipline. Some of their more noted offenders like Abbey Murphy and Britta Curl-Salemme have been better behaved, but we'll see how the pressure of the Olympics impacts that.