Opinion: If Canada Misses Gold At The 2026 Olympics, It's Their Women's Hockey Staff That Should Fall On The Sword

The lack of development can't be placed solely on Canada's brass, as Hockey Canada's focus on men's hockey nationally while ignoring national programming for girls and women has exacerbated the situation. Hockey Canada has relied on quantity of players and programming over quality. But the unwillingness of Canada's national team leadership to create an atmosphere of competition, or to infuse new styles, and more speed to their lineup certainly will hold the blame in the short term. Canada failed to adapt to USA's attack at the Rivalry Series, watching similar goals scored on repeat on special teams, and running the same line combinations without success.