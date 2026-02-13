Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Poulin Participates In Full Team Canada Practice, Is She Nearing Return?

Ian Kennedy
1h
Marie-Philip Poulin practiced with her teammates today for the first time since being injured in an Olympic women's hockey preliminary round game against Czechia.

There was a welcomed sight at Canada's national women's hockey team practice this morning in Milan, Italy. It was the return of captain Marie-Philip Poulin to the ice with her teammates.

Poulin participated in full team drills this morning and was seen doing extra edgework on her right left testing it after suffering an injury earlier this week.

Poulin was hurt in the first period of Canada's preliminary round game against Czechia. She took a hard hit from PWHL first overall pick Kristyna Kaltounkova along the boards and went down awkwardly. 

In visible distress, Poulin briefly attempted to return to the ice on Canada's power play but quickly left and went to the locker room. She returned to the bench near the end of the period but did not play, and left the game permanently following the first period.

Poulin has since missed two games, a 5-0 loss to USA, and a 5-0 win against Finland to close out the preliminary round.

Canada plays Germany on Friday in their quarterfinal match up with a spot on the line, likely against Finland, Czechia, Switzerland, or Sweden in the semifinals. 

Poulin is in her fifth Olympic Games having scored the gold medal winner for Canada in 2010, 2014, and 2022. She is also the captain of the PWHL's Montreal Victoire, and is the league's reigning MVP.

