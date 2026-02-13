Poulin Participates In Full Team Canada Practice, Is She Nearing Return?

In visible distress, Poulin briefly attempted to return to the ice on Canada's power play but quickly left and went to the locker room. She returned to the bench near the end of the period but did not play, and left the game permanently following the first period.
Poulin has since missed two games, a 5-0 loss to USA, and a 5-0 win against Finland to close out the preliminary round.
Canada plays Germany on Friday in their quarterfinal match up with a spot on the line, likely against Finland, Czechia, Switzerland, or Sweden in the semifinals.
Poulin is in her fifth Olympic Games having scored the gold medal winner for Canada in 2010, 2014, and 2022. She is also the captain of the PWHL's Montreal Victoire, and is the league's reigning MVP.