Poulin Skating, But "Not Good Enough" For Return Against Finland

Marie-Philip Poulin will miss her second game with injury at the 2026 Olympics as she's been ruled out for Canada's final preliminary round game against Finland.
Facing USA the next day, Poulin was ruled out with a "lower body injury" that Hockey Canada labelled as day-to-day.
Pre-game in Italy, Canadian head coach Troy Ryan told CBC's Claire Hanna that Poulin was skating under supervision from medical staff, but was not at a point to return against Finland.
"She felt well, obviously not good enough right now to put her in the game, so an extra couple days will do her justice," Ryan told CBC.
Canada was originally scheduled to finish their preliminary round on February 10 against USA, but were forced to play a make up game after their women's hockey tournament opener was postponed due to a norovirus outbreak that sidelined more than half of Finland's roster.
Canada is scheduled to play their quarterfinal game on Saturday giving Poulin two more days of rest. If Canada beats Finland, they'll play Germany on Saturday. If Finland were to win in regulation, Canada would fall to third in Group A and face Sweden.