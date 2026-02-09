Canada Beats Czechia, But Loses Marie-Philip Poulin Ahead Of Key Match Up Against USA

Canada got the result they wanted on the scoresheet, a 5-1 win over Czechia, but lost captain Marie-Philip Poulin ahead of a key match up against USA.
After Kristin O'Neill opened the scoring for Canada in the first, finishing a rebound off a Renata Fast rush, Canada took a 1-0 lead, but soon had a crucial loss.
Nearing the midway point of the first period, Canadian captain took a hit from Czechia's Kristyna Kaltounkova, the PWHL's leading goal scorer. Kaltounkova was assessed a two-minute penalty for an illegal hit, but the result was far worse for Canada as Poulin stayed on the ice in obvious distress. She returned momentarily on the power play but quickly left for the bench and was helped to the locker room with an apparent lower body injury.
Poulin returned to the Canadian bench before the end of the period and was seen smiling and talking to teammates, but left the game and did not return following intermission.
Canada responded convincingly to Poulin's absence with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey scoring only 39 seconds apart in the first period. Julia Gosling added another on a five-on-three power play with 1:03 remaining in the first period to give Canada a 4-0 lead.
Only 17 seconds into the second period, with Canada still on the power play, Gosling notched her second of the game and third of the tournament.
In the third, Natalie Mlynkova got a power play goal of her own to get Czechia on the board, but that's as close as Czechia would get.
Ann-Renee Desbiens made her 2026 Olympic debut stopping 18 shots in the win.
Canada will face USA, who beat Switzerland 5-0 on Monday as well. The teams will face off in what will be USA's final preliminary round game, while Canada will have to wait to play their final game on February 12 in their make up game against Finland.