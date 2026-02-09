Canada Beats Czechia, But Loses Marie-Philip Poulin Ahead Of Key Match Up Against USA

Nearing the midway point of the first period, Canadian captain took a hit from Czechia's Kristyna Kaltounkova, the PWHL's leading goal scorer. Kaltounkova was assessed a two-minute penalty for an illegal hit, but the result was far worse for Canada as Poulin stayed on the ice in obvious distress. She returned momentarily on the power play but quickly left for the bench and was helped to the locker room with an apparent lower body injury.