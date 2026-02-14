Poulin Ties Record In Return As Canada Punches Ticket To Olympic Semifinals

Canada held the play against Germany punching their ticket to the Olympic women's hockey semifinals. Perhaps as important for Canada was the return of Marie-Philip Poulin.
It wasn't pretty for Team Canada, but the Canadian women's hockey team survived Germany in the quarterfinals to punch their ticket to the medal round for the eighth straight Olympic Games.
Canada beat Germany 5-1 in the game, with Germany scoring their first ever goal against Canada in international women's hockey.
Canada enjoyed the return of Marie-Philip Poulin who played a regular shift and scored a third period power play marker. It was Poulin's 18th career Olympic goal tying Canada's all-time Olympic goal scoring record alongside Hayley Wickenheiser. Poulin also became one of only four women in history to score in five different Olympic Games with Wickenheiser, Hilary Knight, and Jayna Hefford.
In the first period, Brianne Jenner got Canada onto the board first driving to the net on a midline drive that pulled Germany's defenders back. Emma Maltais found the seam and hit Jenner who beat Germany's Sandra Abstreiter.
Later in the frame, Claire Thompson scored beating Abstreiter with a weak wrister from the blueline that caught the German netminder off guard.
Perhaps Canada's best asset this tournament has been their power play, which remained red hot against Germany. In the second, from a sharp angle near the goal line, Sarah Fillier banked a puck off the underside of Abstreiter's arm which found the net to extend Canada's lead to 3-0.
Heading to the third, Emily Clark chipped a puck behind Germany's defenders sending Blayre Turnbull and Laura Stacey in on a 2-on-1. Turnbull elected to hold the puck and cut to the net sliding a shot under Abstreiter to extend Canada's lead to 4-0.
Germany however, would make history scoring their first ever goal in international competition against Canada. It came on another Canadian power play as Renata Fast coughed up a puck at the offensive zone allowing Germany's Franziska Feldmeier to walk in all alone and beat Emerance Maschemeyer.
Late in the game, Poulin notched her historic goal to cap Canada's scoring, another power play marker for the team.
Canada now awaits the winner of the final quarterfinal game of the tournament between Finland and Switzerland for their semifinal.