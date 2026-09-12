Predicting USA's 2026 Women's World Championship Roster

The blueline will include locks in Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Laila Edwards, Haley Winn and Lee Stecklein. It seems like a safe bet to assume Cayla Barnes and Rory Guilday could be back as well. There are certainly options for USA to bring another defender in the 25 player roster in case they wanted to deploy Edwards up front at any point. Maybe they bring along Emma Peschel to learn first hand. Peschel was the last cut from USA's blueline ahead of the Olympics, and she's going to get a chance to play top four minutes with the New York Sirens this season. If she's not at Worlds this year, she'll be playing for her spot in 2027. USA is also bringing Wisconsin defender Laney Potter, and soon-to-be PWHL rookies Grace Dwyer and Sydney Morrow to compete for spots. Morrow was an alternate back at the 2024 World Championships.