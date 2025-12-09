Rantala, Svensson Next To Re-Up Contracts Overseas As PWHL's European Draft Pool Continues To Shrink

The PWHL won't be getting the wave of international talent they hoped for following the 2026 Olympics.

Confirmed by The Hockey News, Lara Stalder says she'll remain in Switzerland indefinitely. Following The Hockey News' report, Stalder signed a two-year contract extension with EV Zug. That news was followed by the re-signing of Finnish national team veterans Elisa Holopainen and Emilia Vesa through next season with Frölunda.

This week, Finland's Sanni Rantala and Sweden's Elin Svensson added their names to the list of players who will remain in Europe for another year after they re-signed with Frölunda and Brynas respectively.

"With her offensive qualities, Sanni is an important defender for us. And she fits well into our operations," said Frölunda general manager Kim Martin Hasson in a translated team announcement.

Rantala was ranked 7th in The Hockey News' November PWHL Draft rankings among international players, and was considered one of the top defenders alongside Jenni Hiirikoski and Nadia Mattivi who would be eligible to come to North America.

She's joined by Swedish national team member Elin Svensson, who activated her player option to add another season to her current deal with Brynas.

"I choose to stay because the level of competition here drives my development," Svensson said in a translated team announcement. "I want to continue to grow as a player in an environment where we push and support each other. The community in the team and the association makes the decision an easy one."

"Of course, it feels good that Elin already feels that she wants to continue here in Brynäs. She has fit in very well with the team and the club," said general manager Erika Grahm. "Elin actually has all the parts that we are looking for, both on and off the ice. I am absolutely sure that Elin will continue to take steps in her development with us."

The PWHL could be opening as many as 92 full time roster spots next season if they hit their target of four expansion teams. It would be a massive expansion that would require a large number of international stars to join the league to maintain the current competition level.

To date, the only notable international players who have made their PWHL intentions clear are Finland's Petra Nieminen and Italy's Nadia Mattivi.