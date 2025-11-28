All Signs Point To PWHL Targeting Four Team Expansion For 2026-27

The PWHL has made no secret about their plans for another round of expansion ahead of next season. After adding the Seattle Torrent and Vancouver Goldeneyes this season, some expected the league to hold steady for another year.

Not only has the league said they'll be expanding again, the plan is to expand by 2-4 teams. While the range has been clear, all signs point to the league's true target being a four team expansion, with two being the fall back plan.

"If we have four really strong markets, then that’s the direction we’ll move in,” PWHL executive vice president of business operations Amy Scheer told Front Office Sports recently.

Scheer was more definitive speaking to CNBC.

"Next year, we are expanding again. It's either 2-4 teams. If I were a betting woman, I'd say it would be four teams," she said.

The league has planned to get to 12 teams ahead of the expiration of their 2031 collective bargaining agreement, but could now be on pace to complete expansion to 12 teams with three years to spare before that happens. It's a strategic move that will allow the PWHL and players to more appropriately enter renegotiations for a future collective agreement, and also for the league to consider their own future pathway, whether that's maintaining single-entity ownership or selling operating or ownership rights to independent entities.

Once they reach 12 teams, the league intends to hold at that number at least for more than a season.

PWHL Takeover Tour Crucial Step

Poor attendance on the PWHL Takeover Tour stop by any market this season will undoubtedly have significant ramifications as it relates to expansion.

Halifax, Nova Scotia made themselves an early frontrunner selling out their first PWHL Takeover Tour stop this season in less than an hour. The 11,093 seat Scotiabank Centre in Halifax only has roughly 20 tickets remaining for Halifax's second Takeover stop this season, and mayor Andy Fillmore has openly stated he believes Halifax would be the perfect location for a professional women's hockey team.

Other Canadian markets including Quebec City, Hamilton, Calgary, and Winnipeg have sold large quantities of tickets as well, vastly outperforming American markets early for the Takeover Tour.

Quebec City looks like they're headed toward their second straight sell out at the Videotron Centre where a PWHL team could become the primary tenant, after drawing 18,259 fans to see PWHL action last season.

Alongside Halifax, Edmonton is the only other Canadian market with two stops on the Takeover Tour this season, although Edmonton has yet to open their upper deck for either game unlike other markets, and still has significant portions of their lower bowl to sell before they make that step. With two Rivalry Series games heading to Edmonton in December, it could be a sign that while organizers are motivated to bring women's hockey to the city, the fan base may not be as sustainable as originally predicted.

On the American side, ticket sales have not seen the same level of demand as Canadian cities. Washington and Denver are the current leaders in that category, with Denver showing strong interest, particularly after drawing more than 14,000 fans to last year's stop, and being given two stops this year.

Chicago has sold well for the first stop at Allstate Arena in December, but still has not opened the upper bowl and has work to do before that is required.

After setting back-to-back American attendance records with their first two PWHL games, Detroit sales have yet to pick up, which could be concerning for the market that remains a frontrunner for expansion. Dallas' sales have not hit a level that could draw the team to the city either, at least not yet.

Who are the expansion front runners?

Every market on the PWHL Takeover Tour this season should be considered a frontrunner for expansion. Perhaps unsurprisingly after the success of the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, venues may become more of a logistical factor that the league considers above other items. This would make teams in Canadian markets like Quebec City and Hamilton, as well as Halifax leaders in the expansion discussion.

The league has said they're less concerned about time zones and more concerned about the right market, but the opportunity to add a team in the Mountain time zone, whether it's Denver, Edmonton, or both, would be appealing for broadcasters and fans.

In the end, markets with two stops including Denver, Detroit, Edmonton, Halifax, and Chicago should be seen as frontrunners, along with Quebec City who hosted last year, and Hamilton, who has the fan base, proximity to Toronto, and arena on their side.