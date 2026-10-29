Renata Fast Honoured By Captaincy Alongside Laura Stacey, While Recognizing Poulin's Impact

Hockey Canada Images / Heather Pollock
Oct 29, 2026 11:46 AM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 11:48 AM
Following her first game as captain of Team Canada, a role she'll share with Laura Stacey, Renata Fast spoke of how meaningful Canada's captaincy is to her, while also recognizing the tremendous impact of Marie-Philip Poulin.
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